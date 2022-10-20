To the editor:
Having been involved in local politics for a long time, I know firsthand how important the job of state representative can be to our local communities. I know how effective leaders in that position can benefit the cities and towns of the First Essex District.
Dawne Shand is such a leader. She is intelligent, articulate and committed. Most of all, she is effective.
As president of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, she has the experience and the contacts necessary to get things done. I have been impressed with her bipartisan efforts at problem solving and her demeanor that allows her to work with everyone.
In these difficult, divisive and even daunting political times, Dawne is a breath of fresh air. We need her commonsense approach to governing. The last thing we need on Beacon Hill is more bombastic rhetoric.
Please join me in voting Dawne Shand for state representative on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is in your own best interest to do so
FREEMAN CONDON
Salisbury
