To the editor:
Recent allegations by Colleen Secino that the Institution for Savings is driven by greed are so fantastic that they require a response.
Our community is fortunate that the IFS is committed not only to mutuality but also to remaining in Newburyport. As a mutual bank, the IFS has no shareholders.
Whatever success the bank enjoys allows it to keep deposit rates high, mortgage rates low, and our employees well compensated.
As a founding member of the Newburyport Education Foundation, I can attest, as can so many other organizations, that the IFS is an unqualified asset to our city. The bank’s crime? Taking steps to ensure headquarters can remain in downtown Newburyport.
Perhaps, the letter writer is not malicious but simply blinded by her own selfishness. In every aspect, the bank has adhered to the city’s planning process and zoning ordinances, including height limits and setbacks.
After meeting with abutters and in response to their concerns, considerable time and expense have been devoted to revising plans to meet the bank’s needs while addressing neighbor concerns.
However, even more time and energy have been devoted to keeping employees safe during the pandemic, offering relief to mortgage and loan customers, and quickly processing a large number of federal PPP loans for local businesses. Is it reasonable to assume that abutters would know that the next step is a return to the Planning Board with revised plans?
Given the pandemic, the date of this public meeting is in question. What is not in question is how fortunate we are to have a downtown with strong businesses that give back to our community. Smart growth supporters, speak up!
Expanding downtown on a street that has been lined with buildings in the past is smarter than taking open land. Climate change activists, speak up! Isn’t a bank within walking distance of so many residents a good thing? Local nonprofits, speak up! Are the charitable contributions from the bank proof of greed to you?
I believe the bank’s proposed expansion has benefited from the public process, and the result will reflect the bank’s track record of tasteful and high-quality construction.
Mischaracterizing the bank’s motivation adds nothing to the process.
Cindy M. Johnson
Newburyport
The letter writer is a trustee of the Institution for Savings.
