To the editor:
I want to share what I know about Paul Goldner, who is running for reelection to the Triton Regional School Committee.
I have known Paul for many years. I have known him as my son’s high school physics teacher, as someone who has been active in our community (I live in Newbury) and as an advocate for the Triton school district.
Paul and his wife, who is a special education teacher, played a pivotal role in preventing Triton and other regional school districts from losing state funding. (This was when new funding formulas were being legislated under the state’s Student Opportunity Act.)
Paul analyzed the data, reached out to others across the state, and helped convince the teachers union (Massachusetts Teachers Association) to successfully fight for this modification. I witnessed this work, this leadership.
Not only is Paul extremely hardworking as an advocate, he is one of the kindest people I have met. When there were serious incidents at the school, Paul showed that he understands adolescents and their needs — and that he also understands how to work within schools to get needed supports and interventions.
When he talks about health and wellness, he has hit the ground with leadership-level knowledge and experience to offer the School Committee, the administration and the broader Triton community to address the needs of students at risk.
A kind and understanding person, a skilled advocate, a hard worker — we are fortunate that Paul is a candidate for Triton Regional School Committee and that we have the opportunity to vote for him on May 11.
Pam Wool
Newbury
