I feel the need to weigh in on the Fowle’s window debate.
This issue has been blown out of proportion by a small percentage of people called the vocal minority.
First of all, the storefront as it stands with the banner sign is an eyesore. I’m not sure what people see there that is worth arguing over. The owners actually offered to repurpose what could be saved of the banner sign inside the restaurant. Great idea!
The neon marquee sign should stay, I agree with that.
The current occupants want to replace the glass windows with new ones that will open and create an open-air feel to the restaurant to draw customers in to the business. Not sure what is wrong with this?
I’m sure whatever windows they choose will be in keeping with the architecture of the downtown and will have to be approved by the Planning Board just as other restaurants have done.
In the end, you will have a major improvement to that building without diminishing one iota of historical value. I think that’s called a win-win.
Armand Sancartier
Newburyport
