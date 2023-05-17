To the editor:
Two years ago, The Daily News published my letter to the editor in which I compared the Fowles sign to Boston’s Citgo sign, “a cultural symbol.”
I called on the mayor and historic commission to step in and work with the new owners to preserve this wonderful art deco sign.
Many agreed with me as evidenced by follow-up letters to the editor that cited the “News Store/Fowles/Soda Shop” sign on State Street as among the last vestiges of old Newburyport so worthy of preservation.
Still others stopped me to voice their agreement with my letter. During a follow-up discussion with a local official, he concurred and described State Street as Newburyport’s Motif No. 1.
State Street being the subject of many paintings and photographs, with the Fowles sign an integral part of that streetscape.
On a recent walk downtown, I looked up at another sign outside the Firehouse that honors the Arakelians, the former owners of Fowles.
That sign outside the Firehouse makes specific reference to the “iconic Fowles sign.” One would think that such an icon would be deemed worthy of preservation. On the contrary, I have witnessed its further decay over the two years since I wrote my letter.
Newburyport likes to tout its history when promoting itself to tourists. Why then does it not do more to preserve its history? Why do folks, who cite the city’s unique and quaint character when choosing to settle here, then go about changing that character?
Newburyport is being stripped of much that is unique about it. I fear we are all living in an HGTV community now.
MARY ANNE MACAULAY
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.