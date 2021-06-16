To the editor:
I am writing to urge the Historical Commission to exercise its power to preserve the urban archeology of the Newburyport Fowle's sign and the historic downtown that was once threatened to be destroyed but for the effort of former Mayor Byron Matthews. We have company coming from California and Colorado that makes special trips to enjoy the beauty of downtown Newburyport. It must be preserved for future generations.
Prof. Marty Saradjian (ret.)
Newbury
