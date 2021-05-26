To the editor:
I am writing with respect to the proposed demolition of the historic art deco Fowle's News and Soda sign and façade at the epicenter of the 1970s redevelopment, 17 State St.
With much effort, and with obvious success, demolition of historic downtown Newburyport was avoided and instead, preservation commenced. Now, nearly 50 years later, a restaurant owner and developer propose that historic preservation for which so many worked so hard, and invested so much, be reversed.
The restaurant owner’s claim is that this action is necessitated by the need for additional ventilation due to COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, restrictions on dining are being relieved even as I write this letter.
By the end of May most restrictions in Massachusetts will have been lifted, making this point moot. By the time that the damage is done, the sign and façade are removed, COVID-19 restrictions will be a thing of the past.
Most of the internal art deco detail of the tables, booths and soda fountain are gone already.
Please let us at least preserve the public facing front of the building and the historic State Street streetscape.
Andy Masia
Newburyport
