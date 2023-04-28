To the editor:
Ben Franklin once said that “an investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” That wisdom can be applied to the budget vote this coming Monday to fund the Pentucket Regional School District.
Rising costs combined with decreased state funding have created a budget shortfall. The three towns that make up PRSD – Merrimac, Groveland and West Newbury – need to take up the slack by increasing their share of the cost. West Newbury passed its budget on the 24th, but Merrimac and Groveland must vote on May 1 to pass their revised budgets.
It’s a modest budget increase for each of the three towns, but the stakes are high. According to one Merrimac official, if the budget vote fails, “You could eliminate all sports, all before- and after-school activities, all clubs, and you’d still have to cut 18 teachers.”
Is there any doubt that Franklin’s words have rung true down the generations as America led the world in educational achievement, industry, technology and democracy? Now is not the time to back off of our investments in education at any level.
PRSD should not be just scraping by. We need to provide a robust education for our children, and we know that doing so helps all of us. According to another Merrimac official, 15 years ago when a similar budget vote failed to pass, property values went down $2,000 a month for five years straight.
We need to step up Monday and fully fund PRSD. If Ben Franklin were still with us, we know how he would be voting.
HOWARD BLEICHFELD
West Newbury
