To the editor:
Unfortunately, the book-banning efforts of CRE and its allies continue unabated.
I applaud the stance taken by School Superintendent Sean Gallagher in the face of these attacks. It is the school system’s place “to make sure children from all types of families and backgrounds feel welcome … to create a learning space where children can say, ‘I belong here.’
We do this by making sure every child can see themselves as a hero in literature, a character in history, and athlete on the field, a musician on the stage, or following any dream they may have.”
Those who find books dealing with sex and gender in the system’s library objectionable may not have a complete awareness of the breadth of our adolescents’ experiences.
The most recent data I could find on this topic was developed by the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS) as reported in their 2017 Massachusetts State Profile. Here are some of the results:
34.5% of female high school students and 38.3% of male high school students say that they have had sex;
9.2% of the girls and 8% of male of the boys reported not using any method to prevent pregnancy during their last sexual intercourse;
7.6% of the girls and 3.3% of the boys reported having been physically forced to have sex;
1.6% of the girls and 4.3% of the boys reported having had sex before age 13;
The CDC has identified 16 “critical sex ed topics” to be taught to adolescents. Approximately 12% of the state’s student have not been taught any.
A related statistic from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s “The Kids Count Data Book” found that 18+% of Massachusetts kids 3 to 17 experience depression and anxiety
Several books were mentioned in the article. I compared their content to the SIECUS and the Casey Foundation’s findings:
“Go Ask Alice” is “a cautionary tale” regarding drug use and teenage pregnancy;
“Lucky” describes the author’s experience being raped as a teenager;
“Heroine” provides an understand how prescription drugs and heroin can infiltrate even the most promising young lives;
“Gym Candy” is a warning about steroid use;
“Milk and Honey” includes poetry about abuse, trauma and healing;
Some/many young people can see him/her/their self in any of these books, and perhaps that is the root of the concern among those who find them objectionable. Gender is fluid. Normal is fuzzy. It’s not deviant to say this. It’s a fact.
MICHAEL SALES
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.