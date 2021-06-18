To the editor:

Thanks to Jack Garvey for his well-researched and quite enlightening "As I See It" column on Wednesday, June 16, "A lot of extra charm."

In his brief discussion of the impact of structural glass and art deco on Newburyport architecture, Jack highlights — with all the "twinkles" of glass — the importance of preserving significant architectural markers in Newburyport, such as Fowle's on State Street.

If you've not read Jack's column, take a look online and learn why "Fowle's historic storefront tells a very Newburyport story."

Dan Edson

Newburyport

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you