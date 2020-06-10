To the editor:
As a local business owner and resident of Newburyport, I have never been more thankful for the generosity and efforts of its community members.
Generally, I have been in the position to help. As a mother to three boys in the Newburyport schools, I have attended my share of fundraisers for the Newburyport Education Foundation and PTOs.
I chaired a campaign called Port Pride that was tasked with ensuring voters said "yes" to the new Bresnahan School, renovated Molin, and new Senior Community Center. We joined forces with Restore and we co-chaired the effort for the final push to build the high school’s new turf field and stadium.
My business, Motivate Barre, sponsored the Port Plankathon for a new wellness center in the Nock School. I like helping and believe that as a community member, it is my duty. But when COVID-19 closed my business, I was the one looking for help. And the City of Newburyport answered the call.
Prompted by the idea of Councilors Jim McCauley and Byron Lane to utilize our downtown streets and sidewalks for open air dining in order to keep the restaurants solvent as they phase back into business, I asked the City Council to consider using our parks for a full schedule of outdoor fitness classes while our brick-and-mortar locations remain closed.
Councilor Sharif Zeid promptly sponsored the ordinance along with Councilor Joseph Devlin and started the ball rolling. Working with Kim Turner and the Parks Commission, they made it possible for small fitness studios like mine to stay open while holding classes in our parks and waiving the fees all summer to do so.
Additionally, the Waterfront Trust swiftly came alongside us to do the same. The council, Parks Commission, Waterfront Trust, Planning Director Andrew Port, Parks Director Lise Reid, Parks Commission Chair Kim Turner, state Rep. James Kelcourse, Councilors Zeid and Barry Connell, and council President Jared Eigerman spent significant time on Zoom calls, phone conversations and texts with me to make this happen.
And having spent time as a city councilor, I know it is no small feat to maneuver around the myriad of rules and regulations to ensure that they are doing their job right. It takes a lot of time and effort. Councilor Zeid especially took significant time in seeing that I was up to date with the council and city’s efforts. And I am eternally grateful.
I am still in business thanks to the kindness of these people and government bodies. Never have Coretta Scott King’s words rang truer for me when she said, "The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members."
Meghan Kinsey
Newburyport
