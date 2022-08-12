To the editor:
Another successful fundraiser for Yankee Homecoming at Ould Newbury Country Club was held on Aug. 1.
Once again, the weather cooperated and was absolutely perfect for the Geno Open. This year the hole-in-one prize at the sixth hole was worth $25,000, but was not claimed by any of our 72 golfers. Nonetheless, a good time was had by all.
As in the past, we were supported by many generous donors and would like this opportunity to acknowledge and thank them:
Abraham’s Bagels, Andover Staffing Group, The Angry Donut, Arthur Page Insurance, Banter, Bar 25, The Basin, Best of British, Better Comfort System, BC Essentials, Chococoa Bakery, The Candy Man, Complete Car Cleaning, Daniela Messina, David’s Fish Market, The Deck, Denise’s Flower Shop, Domino’s Pizza, Donahue Brothers, Eastman’s Fishing, Essex River Cruises, Four 66 Pub, The Grog, Harvey & Martin PLLC, Harbor Creamery, Hyman’s Pennyworth, Inn Street Barber Shop, Jabra, Jackie B. Properties, Keiver-Willard Lumber, Leary’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Lighthouse Preservation Society, Loretta, MacDonald & Pangione Insurance, Market Square Optical, Midas of Newburyport, Mindi’s Midtown Salon, Minuteman Press, Mission Oak Grille, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, Newburyport Bank, Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Ould Newbury Golf Club, The Paddle Inn, Partridge in a Bear Tree, Pat Bulger, Polished, Port CFO Solutions, Port Pizza, Port Tavern, Ponte Vecchio Restaurant, Reedy Meadow Golf Course, Radiant U Esthetics, the Pub at Ould Newbury, Rivolve, Seaboard Products, Shea’s Riverside Restaurant, Shea’s Riverside Inn & Motel, Starboard Galley, Stonecrust Pizza, Tendercrop Farm, Todd Angilly, Valerie’s Gallery, The Villa, The Winner’s Circle and Yankee Homecoming Committee & Volunteers.
Heartfelt thanks also to our tournament volunteers Jane Sutter, Nicole Powers, Jill Harrison, Tim Powers and Ray Nippes who collectively contribute numerous personal hours to make the event a success, and to Jim Hilton and the staff at Ould Newbury and the Pub at Ould Newbury.
Last but not least, thanks to our generous golfers … we couldn’t do it without them.
DONNA AND GARY GRECO
Starboard Galley
YH Geno Open Co-chairs
