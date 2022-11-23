To the editor:
At a time of year when care and compassion is even more important, the Georgetown Kiwanis Club fully illustrated the true meaning of Thanksgiving as they hosted their annual dinner at the Penn Brook School last Saturday.
Arriving at 6 a.m. to cook 20 22-pound turkeys, more than 30 members of the Kiwanis Club members served Thanksgiving dinners to at least 200 older adults including more than 50 home delivered meals within the community. The friendship and care offered by the Kiwanis Club and several volunteer groups cheered the lives of many of the older adults in our community and warmed the spirits of all who participated in this cherished tradition.
Rich with autumn colors, centerpieces created by the Garden Friends of Georgetown decorated each table while volunteers from the Kiwanis Club, Builders Club and Georgetown High School Key Club served up plenty of fun and conversation along with plates heaped with turkey and all the necessary trimmings. Along with a nutritious meal that featured 150 pounds of potatoes, 40 pounds of green beans and 100 pounds of butternut squash, 10 gallons of fruit salad, 6 gallons of cranberry sauce, stuffing, home-made gravy and extensive pies, the annual home-cooked dinner also fed participants’ wellbeing and souls with the warmth of friendship, nurturing the value and significance of the social connections that are present within this community.
On behalf of the Georgetown COA, I would like to thank the Kiwanis Club, the Builders Club, the Georgetown High School Key Club, the Georgetown School Department, the Garden Friends of Georgetown as well as the many volunteers who gave so many hours of service in order to offer this annual event to older adults – we are deeply thankful for all of you.
COLLEEN RANSHAW-FIORELLO
Director
Georgetown Council on Aging
