To the editor:
The Georgetown for 50 not 500 Tons collaborative came together out of concerns that we have about the size of the proposed new transfer station to be built on Carleton Drive. We have never been against its relocation. Our primary concern has been the expanded capacity and its impact on Georgetown economically and on our quality of life. Group members are all Georgetown residents. We care about our town and want it to remain an attractive, vibrant community in which to live, work, and raise our families. We believe that expanding the transfer station’s current capacity by 10 times is incompatible with that vision.
Our number one question is how does this expanded business benefit the town and its residents? Some questions to consider for your own inquiry: Other than the taxes that G. Mello Corp. pays, what, if any, income will the town derive from the new transfer station?
Will G. Mello Corp. contractually guarantee free trash pickup to municipal buildings, schools, and residents (like that offered to the town of Holbrook by the transfer station operator who wanted to build a 1000-ton transfer station there)?
We also have growing concerns about the transparency of the approval process as it moves through Georgetown town government.
For example: Selectman David Twiss is a loan officer for Enterprise Bank, which in May 2019 extended an $800,000 line of credit to G. Mello Corp. for a Salisbury property. This agreement was signed in the same month that the Zoning Board of Appeals signed a special permit for the new transfer station on Carleton Drive.
Despite his contention that the Board of Selectmen have nothing to do with the Mello application process, former Selectman Joe Bonavita exerted his influence at various points in the process. Mr. Bonavita wrote two letters of recommendation and support for the project, one as a member of the Board of Selectmen and one as a member of the Economic Development Committee. He is also on record as speaking in public meetings about the the pace and progress of this project.
Finally, we would like to address a factually untrue statement in Jason Mello’s Facebook post and in his Daily News ad. Mr. Mello has cited attacks against his family, implying that they came from this group. We have never initiated or encouraged personal attacks towards Mr. Mello, his family, or his employees. Our group is committed to researching and discussing the facts only. Personal attacks and bullying of anyone, including Mr. Mello, are strictly prohibited.
Our intent is to give you the facts so that you can come to your own conclusions about the new transfer station and its impact on Georgetown. If you find these facts unsettling, then perhaps this issue is something to which you need to pay attention and something on which you want to take action.
Your questions, feedback, and concerns are welcome. Please email residentgeorgetown@gmail.com, and visit www.no500tons.com.
Mike Birmingham, Kathy Birmingham, Jon Samel, Tracy Lasquade, and Amy Smith
Board of Directors
Georgetown for 50 Not 500 Tons
