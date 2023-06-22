To the editor:
With great appreciation, the Georgetown Council on Aging (COA) thanks Crosby’s Marketplace for their continued support and sponsorship of the COA’s monthly men’s breakfast program.
With Crosby’s Marketplace as our sponsors, the Georgetown COA’s men’s breakfast program continues to be a success in the community. This year, we served 10 breakfasts and served a total of 174 men.
Averaging 18 men per month, the group ranged in age from 58 years to 95 years. The group enjoyed good participation from men in the community, and new participants often join the monthly program.
Along with a nutritious home-cooked breakfast, the program offers participants an important opportunity to socialize and to enjoy each other’s company. Speakers are planned each month and topics range from health and wellness, to Medicare, veterans issues, town government, home and personal safety, and local history.
As a model of community partnership, the sponsorship of the Georgetown COA’s men’s breakfast program by Crosby’s Marketplace supports the COA in its goal to provide a meaningful program that has a significant impact on our participants.
On behalf of the Georgetown Council on Aging, I would like to thank Crosby’s Marketplace for their continued support of this valuable program.
We invite men in the community to join us for breakfast, which features plenty of food, fun and good company, on the first Thursday of each month, 9:30 a.m., at the Georgetown Senior/Community Center.
COLLEEN RANSHAW-FIORELLO
Georgetown
