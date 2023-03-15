To the editor:
Newburyport is a great community. There are so many engaged and active citizens. It is this civic participation and caring about ones neighbor that puts a willing smile on faces as I walk through town. My husband and I moved here almost five years ago and have never looked back.
Four years ago, I joined the volunteer marketing committee of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. Three years ago, I was asked to be on the board of the center. During this time, I have met many dedicated, professional and compassionate people both on the board and the staff. This organization is one of the cornerstones of our community.
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center started over 40 years ago in the basement of St Paul’s Church. Humble beginnings that have grown into a nationally recognized organization right here in our backyard.
Over the last several years, the center has continued this upward trajectory. There are numerous services for survivors of domestic violence, including children’s programs. Prevention and education programs are focused on breaking the cycle of domestic violence for a variety of identified groups, including youth.
The national work on domestic violence homicide prevention has grown to the launch of Geiger Institute, a national data-driven solution with tools for law enforcement agencies and their partners.
As I reflect on the amazing growth of the center, I am also in awe of just how much compassion and caring goes into every day, every session and all of our gatherings. No one rests.
As part of the five-year strategic plan, Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Dubus is focusing the team on elevating and learning from the marginalized in our communities to center social justice and equity as a framework for all we do.
In case it isn’t already apparent, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is all about empowerment and engagement to end domestic violence. The demand for services is at an all-time high. It is hard to go one day without reading or watching a story about domestic violence. Hopefully, you are saying to yourself, “I wonder what I can do?”
I have some ideas. Get involved and become a volunteer. Make a contribution to the organization. Or if you would like to see for yourself and feel the great vibe of the organization and many of its volunteers, sign up to attend our biggest fundraiser of the year: Pledge for Change: A White Ribbon Event. Bring friends, share in the fun and reward of making a difference in your own community.
For a nonprofit organization like Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, your dollars matter. Your passion and active engagement also has a huge return on investment, I can attest to that.
We welcome your engagement. Thank you.
KATHLEEN HELD
Marketing Chairperson
Board of directors
Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center
Newburyport
