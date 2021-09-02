To the editor:
Please get off Joe Biden’s case; he should be getting the Nobel Peace Prize.
The British learned it in 1842, the Russians in 1989, and finally, a 21st century American president, Joe Biden, has acknowledged that you cannot win a war in Afghanistan. The folly of George Bush’s 1999 invasion, and subsequent presidents’ failure to correct the situation has left us with no way to withdraw from that conflict gracefully. The pointless meddling of our local congressman hasn't helped.
Could Biden have done things sooner or differently? Of course he could, but there’s no way he could avoid the catastrophic consequences of a mass withdrawal. That said, he has successfully evacuated thousands of Americans, and about half of the quarter million Afghans who helped us, and he will continue non-military support for those who remain.
It’s too late to waste energy blaming Bush/Cheney, the original initiators of this tragedy, but one hopes it can be a perpetual lesson for future would-be occupiers of Afghanistan.
Bob Keller
Newburyport
