To the editor:
This morning on our front lawn, we found two strategic dog piles right in front of the “Black Lives Matter” sign in our front window.
They were obviously deliberately positioned, and my disappointment, sadness and anger were immediate.
My point in this letter is to announce again a little more loudly and more clearly than our little sign conveys: Black Lives Matter.
And also, to the person who did this: How could you enlist your dog to do your dirty deeds? He’s ashamed of you, too.
Monica Duncan
Newburyport
