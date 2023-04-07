To the editor:
I am writing in response to the recently published letter on the new Town Hall from Newbury Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco (“Letter: Select Board leader advocates for new town hall,” April 3, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport).
Unfortunately, she has thrown up a smokescreen that misleads voters and demonstrates little transparency. All of the scary language about insects, rats, etc. is about problems of the old Town Hall site more than a decade ago.
These issues have nothing to do with why they want to move from Kent Way and doesn’t explain how they can ask us to spend $12 million plus interest for what is just not needed for 17 Town Hall employees.
Here are some key facts that voters need to know:
· The Town Hall at Kent Way is perfectly fine.
· The decision to rent or buy Kent Way has always been with the town administrator and the Select Board.
· In 2017, the Select Board voted to raise our cable TV bills 5% to build a community TV center in the new Town Hall, but there is no studio, no community TV. Can we have our money back?
· We have major education project costs waiting in the wings.
Let’s have an honest discussion how we make the best of what we have. Until we know what the price tag will be for Triton, the Round School and Whittier major construction projects, we need to vote no for a new Town Hall.
It is time to get our facts straight and our real priorities in order.
JOE MCDONOUGH
Newbury
