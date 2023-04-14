To the editor:
When the Gillis Memorial Bridge was built in the 1970s, it was the objective of providing four travel lanes to expedite summer traffic, emergency vehicles and shoppers heading to Seabrook to avoid taxes.
Now, planners have come up with one of the most harebrained schemes I have seen in nearly 78 years of life. They want to eliminate half the auto lanes and use them for bicycles and walkers. I’m not against trails, but the railroad bridge, like it or not, lines up at both ends with the Eastern Trail. There’s room for both the trail and one track.
Think what this boondoggle will accomplish. Tie-ups will cause those going to New Hampshire to avoid the sales tax to spend more than what they will save on gas. Our governor (unless she is granted a helicopter) will be held up going to visit her mother in Hampton Falls (who couldn’t vote for her).
Nothing will happen until and unless New Hampshire repeals a state constitutional amendment ratified in 1936 against rail service subsides. Also forsaken would be the opportunity to use such service as a means of escape from any catastrophe at the Seabrook nuclear power plant.
Be sure to inform your readers of any meetings on this issue. In the long run, it will matter more to people than the sports page.
ROBERT A. BROWN
Byfield
