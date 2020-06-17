To the editor:
It was nice to see The Daily News editorial bemoaning the lack of competitive races in our elections and how that has contributed toward the waste and corruption of one-party rule that Beacon Hill is known for.
What was missing from their recent editorial is how this newspaper has been complicit in the very problem that they identify.
While editors lament the “failures of Beacon Hill” or its “notorious lack of transparency,” this paper consistently endorses candidates who will inevitably fall in line behind Speaker DeLeo and march to his commands.
When The Daily News talks about the need for a more transparent state government, they probably shouldn’t endorse candidates that seek to hide roll-call votes and committee hearings from the public. Making the House audit public should be something we all want, and yet Democrats in the Legislature vote, as their marching orders demand, against transparency.
Editors never seem to get around to reporting how our local Republican state Reps. Brad Hill, James Kelcourse and Lenny Mirra have consistently voted for increased transparency and accountability every time. These are the kind of leaders we should all want – service-oriented, pro-transparency, and unafraid to go against the secrecy-obsessed status quo on Beacon Hill.
This paper consistently endorses more Democrats to be elected, even though they’ve had veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate for decades.
While they consistently push empty platitudes about “diversity of thought,” editors will endorse far-left candidates over the few moderate Republicans that we clearly need more of in government – see: Baker, Charlie.
It is my sincere hope that editors will put integrity and transparency ahead of partisan politics in this year’s elections and give reasonable Republican candidates credit for the good work they do in our community.
John Polcari
Haverhill
