To the editor:
The uncertainties of the times in which we live require a new commitment to maintain a constant community blood supply. That’s why Scout Troop 21 of Newburyport and the American Red Cross this holiday season are teaming up to help ensure that a safe and adequate blood supply is available when needed. Please continue supporting your family, friends, neighbors and coworkers by donating blood on Thursday, Dec. 22, at the Newburyport Elks Club, located at 25 Low St. Donor hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fact is, nearly 1,600 units of blood are needed each day to help those in need right here in your community. During the pandemic it has been a challenge to collect enough blood to meet the needs of hospital patients this year.
It only takes about an hour of time – and one small pinch – to become a hero to someone in need. Giving the gift of life is one way to help those in need. Every blood donation is an opportunity to help an accident victim, a surgical patient, or a child battling leukemia, to name a few.
Troop 21 knows this extremely busy time of year, to save time and make your donation go further become a Power Red donor. If your blood type is O, A negative or B negative you may be eligible to become a Power Red donor.
Anyone 17 years of age or older, weighing 110 pounds or more and feeling in good health may be eligible to donate blood. To make an appointment to donate blood call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Thank you for your support and understanding during these challenging times.
LEONARD WALLACE
DR. MICHELLE LAFLAMME
Troop 21 Linked Units
Newburyport
