To the editor:
Putin blusters and lies, blaming the Ukraine war on the West. Biden takes a secret train from Poland and walks the streets of Kyiv with Zelenskyy pledging, “We’re here as long as it takes.”
Go beyond the rhetoric, Joe! Give Ukraine the jets it needs to crush Putin’s barbarism.
Even sanctions and our current level of arms support aren’t enough to defeat a force of evil like Putin. It’s time to pull out the stops and show Zelenskyy we really are with him “as long as it takes!”
MALCOM ODELL
Amesbury
