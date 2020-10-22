To the editor:
Our erratic and headstrong (to put it mildly) president demeaning Dr. Anthony Fauci because the doctor is honest and telling the truth about the virus.
Dr. Fauci is a man who pioneered in coping with the Ebola virus and the HIV crisis in the 1980s. He is not in this for political reasons. He is just trying to serve the people with his vast knowledge of communicable diseases.
The president discredits anyone who disagrees with him. How many people has he fired?
Having served in the medical profession for many years I will go with Dr. Fauci any day for the truth.
Joyce Brown
Amesbury
