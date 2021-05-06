To the editor:
I’m writing in support of Paul Goldner for reelection to the Triton School Committee.
Paul builds connections that make a difference for Triton’s students, staff and community residents. During the development of Massachusetts’ recent Student Opportunity Act, the district identified a gap in the bill that would have reduced state funding to districts like Triton and potentially caused school budget cuts or increased burden on our local real estate taxes.
Paul reached out to educate legislators, other school committees and statewide organizations supporting the bill about the issue and a potential resolution. The resolution was thankfully adopted by the Legislature as part of the final law, which should now bring some new state funding to Triton in the coming years instead of decreasing it.
Paul has a deep knowledge of the world of education, which he’s leveraged to help the School Committee create policy that can be implemented more smoothly into the existing structure of the Triton school system. He has highlighted best practices and new ideas from other districts and brought feedback into board meetings regarding the realities faced by students and staff in a classroom.
Paul contributes collaboratively and respectfully. He comes prepared to meetings, often having researched well beyond the materials supplied in the agendas and sought additional input from stakeholders.
He listens attentively, asks questions to ensure that he understands the matter at hand and explains his positions. Paul respectfully discusses points of agreement or disagreement with other members, and he works in the spirit of compromise.
Paul deserves the opportunity to continue the work he’s been doing in service to the district and our community, and I hope the voters of Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury will support Paul Goldner for Triton School Committee on May 11.
Nerissa Wallen
Rowley
The letter writer is chair of the Triton Regional School Committee.
