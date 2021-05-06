To the Editor:
“The only way to become a more empathetic society for all people is to raise our children to learn from the present and the past. Schools are a place where this must happen, openly and honestly, where no one should be afraid to speak of their own lived experiences, whatever they may be.”
This is a quote from Paul Goldner’s website. I believe this kind of thinking is what our educators and our Triton Regional School Committee members must have.
I was also impressed with Paul’s answers during the candidates forum Tuesday night. Paul is sensible, and yet forward thinking.
I urge you to vote for him on Election Day, May 11.
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
