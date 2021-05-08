To the editor:
I am writing to the residents of Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury to ask them to vote for Paul Goldner for reelection to the Triton Regional School Committee.
Last June, I completed 16 years as a member of the School Committee. During those years, I served with many hardworking people who wanted good things for Triton students.
Paul Goldner stands out as one of the best. He does his "homework," is honest and has no behind-the-scenes agenda. He brings the perspective of a professional educator, parent and involved community member.
The last 15 months brought unprecedented challenges to schools. School committees and administrators were asked to make decisions that more than ever would affect the health and welfare of every person who entered a school building: students, teachers, specialists, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers.
All had different health risks and levels of exposure. Whatever decisions were made, someone was unhappy. Accusations were made on social media and they ran the gamut from unsubstantiated claims to rumors.
Moving forward, the task for Triton and all schools remains daunting. We need experienced people who have knowledge of social/emotional issues, curriculum, budgeting, learning and teaching styles.
Paul Goldner has that knowledge and will work honestly and intensely for the students in the Triton district.
Deborah Choate
Salisbury
