To the editor:
July 31 was a picture perfect day for the Yankee Homecoming Geno Open at Ould Newbury Country Club. And even though no one won the $25,000 hole-in-one prize, a good time was had by all.
As in the past, we were supported by many generous donors and would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank them:
Abraham’s Bagels, Andover Staffing Group, Arthur Page Insurance, Banter, Bar 25, The Basin, Best of British, Better Comfort System, BC Essentials, Beach Plum Flower Shop, The Black Cow, Carmine, Chococoa Bakery, The Candy Man,Commercial Masonry Corporation, Complete Car Cleaning, Cuckoo’s Nest, David’s Fish Market, The Deck, Denise’s Flower Shop, Design Of Mine, Donahue Brothers, Eastman’s Fishing, Essex River Cruises,The Grog, Giuseppe’s, Harvey & Martin PLLC, Harbor Creamery, Hot Asana Yoga, Hyman’s Pennyworth, Inn Street Barber Shop, Jabra, Jackie B. Properties, Keiver –Willard Lumber, Leary’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Life Is Good, Lighthouse Preservation Society, Loretta, MacDonald & Pangione Insurance, Martignetti Liquors, Midas of Newburyport, Mindi’s Midtown Salon, Minuteman Press, Mission Oak Grille, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, Newburyport Bank, Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Ould Newbury Golf Club, The Paddle Inn, Port Capital Solutions, Port CFO Solutions, Port Tavern, Ponte Vecchio Restaurant, Oregano, Red Bird Trading, Reedy Meadow Golf Course, Radiant U Esthetics, the Pub at Ould Newbury, Rivolve, Seaboard Products, Senator Bruce Tarr, Shea’s Riverside Restaurant, Shea’s Riverside Inn & Motel, Starboard Galley, Stonecrust Pizza, Tendercrop Farm, The Juicery, The Poynt, The Screening Room, Trans-Con, The Thirsty Whale, Tuna Stryker, Valerie’s Gallery, United Liquors, U.S. Foodservice, The Villa, The Winner’s Circle and Yankee Homecoming Committee and volunteers.
Heartfelt thanks also to our tournament volunteers Jane Sutter, Nicole Powers, Jill Harrison, Tim Powers and Ray Nippes who collectively contribute numerous personal hours to make the event a success, and to Jim Hilton and the staff at Ould Newbury and the pub at Ould Newbury.
Once again, the fundraiser was a very big success for Yankee Homecoming due to the generosity of our 72 golfers … we couldn’t do it without them!
DONNA AND GARY GRECO
Co-Chairs
Yankee Homecoming Geno Open
Newburyport
