To the editor:
Animal shelters are being impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis. Government shutdowns, reduced shelter hours and some increases in surrender of animals are placing a strain on shelters.
Some people, being temporarily out of work, fear they cannot afford to take care of their pets. Meanwhile, shelters are experiencing staffing shortages and a decrease in volunteers as people stay home. Some people mistakenly believe pets can transmit COVID-19 to their owners.
At this time, the Centers for Disease Control and other organizations have found no evidence that pets can transmit the virus to humans.
Many shelters remain open by appointment to provide services, including adoption. Shelter animals can use our help during this difficult time. With many of us working from home or just staying home not socializing much, there is an opportunity to foster an animal and enrich our lives.
Fostering is temporarily taking in an animal, helping that animal with sociability and getting used to living in a home, giving the animal a break from a shelter and a better chance at getting adopted. Fostered animals can provide love and companionship during these uncertain times.
Visit The Shelter Pet Project online to find out more about pets to foster in your area. For general information regarding how to help pets and shelters during the COVID-19 crisis, and resources during this time, see the Humane Society of the United States’s FAQ page at https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/coronavirus-covid-19-faq.
Lindsey Feldman
Amesbury
