To the editor:
I kayak from the Plum Island basin to the causeway bridge each day at high tide. I've been doing it a couple of years, and know my way around the point. Last night the wind and surf picked up a little higher than expected from the northwest; no matter how hard I paddled, I just could not make my way back. The Merrimack is pretty wide at the mouth, and when winds are high, the surf gets rough and there are white caps. No problem, l thought, time for plan B, head for the west shore of the island and walk the kayak around the point.
Once committed, there was no turning back. Once wind and wave were off the beam I just did not have enough oomph to turn the boat back into the wind so I could round the point. Good thing that was not where I was going. As I'm headed to the west shore of the island, paddling through the reeds, I see a man walking out to meet me. Now this was no day to day rough – the winds were high, the waves were high, and the rain was pouring. The blow was enough to knock out power on the island for a bit.
But, there was a guy, a stranger, who thought I might need help, who waded out into the marsh grass in the wind and high surf to offer a hand. If I heard right, he said his name was Al, a sturdy guy, maybe in in his early 50s, who walked out in a storm to help a stranger in possible need. I really could not make out much, I don't hear well and earlier took out the hearing aid and had put it in my top pocket to save it from the rain. As near as I could make out he offered me refuge at his shore house till the blow was over, and told me about his own difficulty earlier in his pram. I thanked him, and said I thought I could walk the boat around the point and make my way once wind and wave were at my back in the basin.
It's one of the things I like about kayaking. If you get in difficulty, it's your own fault, and it's you who has to make things right. It's good to know I can make my own way in heavy surf.
It's also good to know there is a guy who will walk out in the marsh in a fair blow to offer help. It's good to know for reasons which have nothing to do with rounding the point in a small boat in bad weather.
Thank you Al.
George Succi
Newburyport
