To the editor:
In response to your article in Monday’s paper detailing the shortage of food at Newbury’s First Parish Church food pantry, I’d like to share my response to this need.
Last Friday, after reading a message explaining this shortage from Rev. Sara Singleton of Old South Church, I called some friends and asked if they would be willing to gather a few shelf-stable food items from their own cupboards and bring them to my home.
I asked that they let me know when they’ve arrived so I could open my car’s trunk remotely. These friends put what they brought in the trunk, waved to me through the window, and went on their way.
Yesterday, I dropped off the collected food items to Nancy Burke of Old South Church. When I opened the trunk, I was overwhelmed by the generosity my friends showed. Far from a few items, bags of groceries were donated just because I reached out to some friends. All of the food will be delivered, shelved, and made ready for Friday’s food pantry guests to shop.
With plenty of time on our hands for so many of us, this is a simple and fun way to both reach out to your friends and help those in need. Done individually, my friends and I adhered to social distancing guidelines, connected with one another, and provided for those who will benefit from our little bit of effort.
I encourage you to follow this simple plan or, if it isn’t easy for you to do so, email me at redchair123@comcast.net and we can arrange for you to bring what you gather to my car trunk and I’ll deliver it for you.
Be well. Stay safe.
Jeanette Isabella
Newburyport
