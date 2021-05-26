To the editor:
It has become common for newscasters and journalists to opine that Republican representatives and senators are afraid of Trump.
I disagree. I believe they agree with Trump. They agree that it doesn’t matter how you win as long as you win. Most Republican lawmakers don’t want an investigation into Jan. 6 because they are afraid that their complicity will be revealed.
The Republican Party had the power to rid themselves of Trump twice. Both times, they decided to approve of his actions. When the people decided they had had enough and voted him out of office, the Republican congressmen decided to join Trump in his attempt to subvert democracy.
They helped set up the insurrection by not certifying the vote. Now, they are denying it happened. We have a handful of Republicans who saved us from ourselves. However, those who refuse to vote for the bipartisan investigation and are trying to pass laws to suppress voting are in a battle to end democracy.
I will not give Republicans the cover of being afraid of Trump. Those who are not against his attempt to overtake the government are working with him.
The fate of our country is in their hands. My sense of doom is palpable
Marybeth Hoehn
Newburyport
