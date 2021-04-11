LETTER: Grateful for autism awareness campaign

To the editor:
In April, the Merrimac police are wearing a new patch which they created. Their intent is to raise awareness and acceptance for autism and to display their continued support for those in their community with autism spectrum disorder.
My grandson Cameron lives in Merrimac and he has been a recipient of the most compassionate, supportive, respectful and caring intervention provided by the Merrimac police, who willingly study and apply the best practices for interacting with Cam’s personality.
I have the highest respect for that team and I am extremely grateful.
Bill DiMaio
Byfield
