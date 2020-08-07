To the editor:
In these fraught times, it's heartening to know that there are good and selfless people in our community.
After a lovely day kayaking up the river to Amesbury on Sunday with my wife and another couple, we were riding the tide back down to Cashman Park. While passing the Newburyport Basin Marina, one of our party passed too closely to the docks and the tide pulled his kayak between the dock and a boat tied there.
Before he could react, his kayak was swept between them and flipped, sending him into the water under the boat. My wife called for help and immediately three women and three men ran down to the end of the dock.
My friend was able to surface, but was trapped between the boat and the dock. He had been knocked around underwater and has inhaled some river water. He was unable to hang on.
These three men immediately leapt into action and secured him at the dock. When he weakened further, one actually jumped in the river with him until he was strong enough for them to get him out.
I cannot begin to express my gratitude to Phil, Ron and Steve (I'm sorry I didn't get the women's names because they were the first to react).
While relaxing (?) on our patio afterward, I couldn't help but think what a tragically different afternoon we may have been faced with.
Lessons learned: Respect the power of the tide, stay together (I was too far away to be of any help), wear your life vest. And mostly, know that there are heroes in our midst.
These three men insisted that they did nothing special. They are wrong. They saved my best friend's life.
I will be eternally grateful to them and felt they deserved public recognition for their selfless actions. God bless the good men and women of "I-Dock."
Steve Lucey
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.