To the editor:
Under the leadership of Scoutmaster Mindy Ziehler and Julie Wendt, Newbury's Troop 44 Scouts replaced the flags for the veterans who are interred in the cemeteries in Newbury, Byfield and the Georgetown line.
Troop 44 is very proud to participate in this Memorial Day tradition.
I extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to Mindy, Julie, the Scouts and their families who honored the memory of our veterans.
Bill DiMaio
Newbury Veterans Grave Officer
