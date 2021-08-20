To the editor:
Praise to the Boyle family in Rowley. That was a nice story in The Daily News (Sports, Aug. 11) about Andrea Boyle, and some very nice photos of her. How interesting to see how quietly she progressed in weightlifting. Soon she'll be competing in Sweden as a national champion.
In my day, weight training was frowned upon. What a huge mistake, for it would have helped me as a football player to become better. How I wished we knew better.
Seeing how girls are doing in all sports is so amazing. In my day very few girls were into sports. It is so interesting reading about them now.
We all can watch her progress in the future. I can't help but think how proud her parents are. I'm quite sure of this. Her two older brothers were champion wrestlers for Triton Regional. I followed them all through high school.
I'm sure they are doing well in life after that great experience.
Thanks again for the coverage by the newspaper. They are so inspiring. What a great family!
Bob "Boots" Chouinard
Salisbury
