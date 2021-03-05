To the editor:
My wife and I are over 65 and tried to get appointments to be vaccinated.
The Massachusetts appointment website rollout for those over 65 was a fiasco, twice. My daughter suggested I try to get an appointment at the South Lawrence East School. The vaccine clinic there covers Essex County and is run by Lawrence General Hospital.
I went to their website, and lo and behold, scheduled two appointments immediately, and only a week away. Appointments are scheduled 20 minutes apart. We went yesterday for our first shots.
We were unbelievably impressed with the organization and the staff at the school. From the officers at the door, handling the hundreds of people showing up for their appointments to the people handing out the clipboards upon entering, to the people directing people with appointments to registration, the people doing the registering, and the people actually administering the vaccinations and the people there to support the people being vaccinated, it was incredibly efficient.
Almost like an assembly line. Hundreds of people flow through there with no issues. Not only that, but they schedule your second shot while in registration.
I just thought that with all the talk about the difficulty in getting an appointment, someone should thank the organizers and the individuals at that school who make it easy and almost a pleasure to go get vaccinated. They do one heck of a job.
George Wood
Salisbury
