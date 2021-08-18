To the editor:
What good are wetlands?
Just ask any biology teacher. They would have a field day studying the wetlands on the National Guard property on Low Street, Newburyport.
There is talk about adding to the science program. Well, this would help the biology department for very little expense in comparison to using a facility miles from the schools.
There are two city schools within walking distance of this property. Just make the walkway 20 to 30 feet wide to allow a class to cross quickly. So no bus expense to have a field trip.
The building could be cleaned and make a biology lab with very little expense to the city. How great would it be to have a wetland to study for biology and environmental sciences for a long time to come with experiments that could go on for years?
Joe Vecchione
Newburyport
