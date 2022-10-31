To the editor:
For the 22nd year – yes, 20 years in a row, the Greater Newburyport Exchange Club made a wonderful day possible for the participants and staff at Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health Center.
Sarah’s Place participants and staff were treated to a Yankee Clipper Harbor Tour out of Newburyport on Monday, Sept. 12, compliments of the Exchange Club.
The Greater Newburyport Exchange Club, an all-volunteer national service organization for men and women, is dedicated to bettering the community by providing programs with a focus on community service, youth activities and the prevention of child abuse. Again, this year, they expanded their focus and spread their wealth of generosity to include our group of aging adults.
This trip is special, not only for the views and the experience of sailing along the river, this day is special because of the power of the experience. Many of our participants have memory deficits and thus have difficulty recalling recent events.
But the reality of our brain is that we remember things emotionally, so when we experience a profound emotion, elation, joy, it is imprinted on our memory. One of the best parts of the day is when our folks return to the program after the Harbor Tour.
Their experience is so profound they can share their experiences with their peers, staff, their family members and friends. Their excitement and enthusiasm of the day is contagious, and it infects everyone they touch with a renewed spirit and energy. This trip was truly a gift.
We commend the members of the Exchange Club who greeted our folks as they exited off the vans, accompanied them onto the Yankee Clipper and chatted them up as if they were old friends.
The participants and staff of Sarah’s Place will long treasure their trip aboard the Yankee Clipper. We are grateful to the generous and kind folks of the Greater Newburyport Exchange Club who made this day possible.
AMY ANWYL
Executive Director
Sarah’s Place Adult
Day Health Center
Haverhill
