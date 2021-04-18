To the editor:
Our vote on May 11 for the Select Board — three candidates for two seats — gives us all an opportunity to reinforce competence, trust character, and continue our towns’ – Byfield’s and Newbury’s – positive trends.
I’ll be voting for Alicia Greco and Geoff Walker for three reasons. First, both have been instrumental in helping turn around our towns’ finances, sustaining a focus on services and improvements that help all residents and building on the investments generations before us poured into our community. While they’re not solely responsible for more solid finances and better bond ratings or the new police station, these significant benefits to every citizen came during their time on the select board, showing how critical competence and dedication to public service can be to a smoothly functioning local government.
Greco has been a tireless supporter of Newbury Elementary and Triton, advocating at the state level for more funding. Walker has consistently brought a diplomat’s wisdom and finesse to generating consensus on contentious issues.
Second, very simply, dedication. I’ve been in public meetings with them both – on the Planning Board and the Recreation Committee – and have seen their selfless persistence in doing what they believe best for our towns. And during those countless hours of endless meetings, which most of us only read about in this paper or attend when we have a dog in the fight, Walker and Greco have consistently displayed the character one hopes for in an elected official: informed, attentive, inquisitive, gracious, collaborative, and decisive.
Which leads to my last reason to vote for Greco and Walker: We need elected representatives with those traits to help lead our towns into the next few uncertain years. We need experienced public servants who have dedicated themselves above and beyond their own personal interests because the issues we’re going to face must be addressed with all our interests in mind.
Our Select Board will need to balance competing claims on priorities and investments and we need board members who understand the issues, can fairly and competently address the challenges, and will conduct their public business with professionalism and grace. I’m proud to support them both.
Patrick Heffernan
Newbury
