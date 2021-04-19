To the editor:
On May 11, residents of the town of Newbury will vote for candidates for the Select Board.
Sometimes, we take for granted how well our town is run and how far we have progressed in recent years. Our elected officials, Town Administrator Tracy Blais and our paid staff and volunteers have collaborated to turn our town around from near-receivership to a AAA bond rating.
Our leaders have positioned us for the future by, among many other accomplishments, hiring experienced, professional staff to work with our boards and agencies; providing transparency for town financial and other records; building a new, state-of-the-art police station; and visioning for how to accommodate additional needed public facilities.
Alicia Greco and Geoff Walker are Select Board members who have been key contributors to Newbury’s progress. Each provides a steady, thoughtful and informed presence on the board. If you tune into a Select Board Zoom meeting, you’ll witness their leadership qualities.
I urge residents to make participating in our town affairs a priority, even if it’s remotely. I urge you to take time to educate yourselves about the town’s needs and to support the progress we’ve made by giving your votes to Alicia and Geoff.
By doing so, you can ensure Newbury will continue on a path that has positioned us well, right now and for the future.
Martha Leahy
Newbury
