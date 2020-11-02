To the editor:
We are writing this letter in support of Erik Sorensen’s business, Newbury Golf Center and Ice Cream, on Scotland Road in Newbury.
We are a group of eight women that signed up for the first ladies golf clinic at the Newbury Golf Center. We have found Erik to be passionate about the golf game, the golfing experience and more importantly, his business. He is also a terrific coach.
In speaking with Erik about his facility, we were disappointed to learn that Newbury Golf Center was told by the Town of Newbury that they cannot light the parking lot or the driving range and that the hours of operation are being reduced.
Now that the days are getting shorter, darker and colder, this seems to be a very bad idea. We are asking the Town of Newbury to reconsider these rulings.
The Newbury Golf Center should be considered a bonus for Newbury and surrounding towns. We can’t understand why the town is not doing everything possible to help this business thrive.
Not lighting a parking lot is clearly a safety issue and no business should be placing their employees or clients in an unsafe position. The lights that were specifically chosen for the parking lot are “downlighting,” meaning that the light is reflected down to the pavement and does not reflect up and out, thereby reducing light pollution.
The hours of operation that you have requested he keep (currently closing at 7 p.m. and shortly to 6 p.m.) curtail Erik’s ability to make a viable go of his business and make a living. Many people would like to go to the driving range after work hours and now won’t have enough time.
As a reminder, this lot could have been filled with a housing development but instead, it is a beautifully manicured, quiet area for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy and have a little ice cream, too. Who doesn’t like that? Let’s support our local business.
Pam Burch, West Newbury
Sherry Pearl, Merrimac
Alice McGonigle, Newbury
Cindy Palladino, Susan Pieniazek, Shauna Pasanen, Ree Colman and Liz McCauley, Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.