To the editor:
The recent debate about spending more money to house Newburyport Youth Services embraces the larger discussion of the limit of tax saturation on senior citizens. In 2021, Social Security increases by 1.3%, yet Medicare costs increase by 6%. And, though the city of Newburyport was able to raise property taxes by only 1% for next year, the cost of living, plus increases in medical costs, groceries and fuel will continue to put great pressure on retirees to stay in their homes. The challenge for the city is to balance the needs of all constituents with the wallets of those who are paying. And, for most of us, our wallets are pretty thin these days.
William Shuttleworth
Newburyport
