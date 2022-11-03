To the editor:
According to WBZ-1030, there have been 40 school shootings in the United States so far this year.
This week Americans have fresh anguish and upset of another school shooting, this time in St. Louis, resulting in three deaths and many others injured with an AR-15-style rifle. I also have more unease after reading a recent notice in my daughter’s middle school newsletter of holding “safety conversations” where classes will be discussing options the students have in the event of a violent criminal act. Options of death, or a lifetime of mental and emotional post traumatic stress.
Yes it is true as some say, that a gun stopped more people in the recent school shooting from being killed. Please know that there were seven security guards in the St. Louis school and still multiple people were shot and three people were killed. One death in a school, or anywhere, is too many. As the case in many of these school shootings, is again the question of how this 19-year-old shooter, with suspected mental illness and already flagged by authorities, had possession of an assault weapon and unacceptable amounts of ammunition (600 rounds+).
Guess who has a solid A rating from, and was just recently endorsed by, the National Rifle Association?
It is not Kristin Kassner, Democratic candidate running for State Representative of the 2nd Essex District of Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield (Precinct 1), Rowley, Georgetown and Newbury.
Just this year, Kristin Kassner’s opponent in this race for State Representative of the 2nd Essex — Lenny Mirra — voted NO on Bill H.5046 Amendment 13 — to have police chiefs perform due diligence on people applying for gun licenses.
It’s no wonder why Kristin Kassner’s opponent has an A rating from the NRA.
That candidate does not represent my values, or show responsibility in keeping our children safe.
People of the 2nd Essex, please join me on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in some common sense voting for our choice of a gun sense candidate Kristin Kassner -Democrat for State Representative of the 2nd Essex. She and all other Democrats on the ballot will protect our children’s safety and emotional well being in Massachusetts.
NICOLE WHITTEN
Ipswich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.