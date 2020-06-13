To the editor:
Judging from the increasing desperation evident in Warren Russo’s most recent As I See It column in The Daily News (June 11), which has even more lies, distortions and incendiary rhetoric than usual, it is obvious that even he sees the handwriting on the wall for November as every day people all over the globe demonstrate for a more just world.
He states that the Democratic Party “spawned the Klu Klux Klan, started the Civil War over slavery and enacted Jim Crow laws…” Actually the opposite is true. Can this “veteran journalist” be so ignorant that he is unaware of the fact that, although the names of the two parties remained the same, their platforms reversed themselves in the mid 20th century. This was largely due to the fact that the white “Dixiecrats” left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It was then that the Democratic Party became the party of reform which had previously been the platform of the Republican Party in the 19th and early 20th century.
Today the spirit of the KKK is alive and well and resides comfortably in the current White House. Only last year the Republican Senate voted against categorizing lynching as a hate crime. Falsehoods, racist language, demeaning barbs and incendiary and divisive language spew almost daily out of the White House while Republican lawmakers scurry through the halls of Capitol Hill declining to comment pretending not to have read Trump’s latest tweets.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
