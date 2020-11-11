To the editor:
I'm writing on behalf of my father, writer, comedian and disabled American veteran, Philip J. McGrath.
My father resided in West Newbury for many years after the passing of my mother and just recently moved to the VA in Bedford due to a decline in his health. My father wrote this piece, titled "Hail the Hero," and I believe it would touch the heart and resonate with many veterans.
"Hail the Hero" by Phil McGrath
"Young and strong, back among your family,
"where you belong.
"Feel the pats upon your back,
"Hugs and kisses from loved ones,
"who won’t be wearing black.
"They’ll tell your story,
"Sing your song,
"When others were weak,
"God made you strong.
"It’ll be in the papers,
"And on the wires,
“'Rescued fallen heroes while under fire.'
"Then, you’ll be wondering, 'What put me here,
"at the center of a thousand cheers?'
"A small voice will whisper in your ear,
“'It was love of fellow man, before all fear,'
Rosemary Fetten
West Newbury
