To the editor:
I am a retired teacher, who taught for 20 years in the Newburyport Public Schools, writing to endorse Sarah Hall for the Newburyport School Committee. Sarah is an educator who has served in many roles, including the challenging one of being a substitute teacher in the school system. As a parent with two boys – one a recent NHS graduate, the other in the Nock Middle School – Sarah will bring a parent's perspective to her service as a School Committee member, as well as her experience as an educator.
I know Sarah as a fine, energetic, thoughtful person through my work with her over several years before the pandemic. We were both field teacher naturalists at Mass Audubon's Joppa Flats Education Center here in Newburyport. In this position Sarah quickly stepped up to become a lead field teacher naturalist. Whenever I was on her team for a program, I grew to know she would be well prepared, and the program well organized. During our planning and feedback sessions, Sarah was always eager to get input from her colleagues and offer practical suggestions of her own to improve the programs.
I am confident that Sarah Hall will be dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in the Newburyport Public School System, that she will step up as a leader, and will research and thoughtfully consider the issues that come before the committee in these difficult times. She has my vote.
Meg Atkins
Newburyport
