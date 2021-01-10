To the editor:
The January 7th edition of your paper included an article titled “Leaders Pass CSO Bill.” The following sentence is from the article: “Closing up the outfalls will require hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, which isn’t forthcoming.” This belief is considered common knowledge in the region, but it isn’t based on facts.
In 1989 the city of Boston spent $5.1 billion to eliminate the majority of the combined sewer overflows (CSOs) that were discharged into the Boston Harbor. This project was funded by the city without federal funds. Thirty years after the clean-up economists estimate that the clean harbor has resulted in $100 billion in economic development for the region.
In the year 2017 the city of Baltimore started a $1.6 billion project to eliminate CSOs from being discharged into the Chesapeake Bay. This work is being funded by the city and not the federal government. If these two communities can address their CSO problems without federal funding, why can’t the communities along the Merrimack River?
The Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill sanitation districts have been violating the Clean Water Act for almost 50 years. We need to change the region's mindset that the problem is too expensive to resolve without federal funding. The elimination of CSOs into the Merrimack River and resulting swimmable and fishable waterway could be the single largest economic development that has ever occurred in the region.
Peter Doyle
Newburyport
