To the editor:
Has anyone considered the effect of thousands of contaminated face masks as to where and how to safely dispose them?
The used mask should be handled by the strings and dropped into a designated container with a step-on pedal to open cover. Wash hands or use treated wipes. The used wipes should also be dropped into a container before closing the cover.
The open wastebaskets usually do not have covers. The masks and wipes in the open container can start drying allowing germs, virus, to be carried by fomites or carriers to contaminate another surface.
We cannot see germs and virus with our eyes, as Lister said many years ago; we must see with our "mental eye" and know they exist.
Fomites are any substance that absorbs and transmits infectious material. Multiply this type of action by thousands of masks, wipes in use, no area is safe.
Jeanne Thomas
Newbury
