To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Ben Harman, a candidate for City Council in Ward 4.
Our ward is currently facing many issues, and with a preliminary election coming up on September 19th, I thought it was important to discuss why I will be voting for Ben.
I grew up in Newburyport and I care deeply about our beautiful city and who will be representing my neighborhood. Over the years, I’ve seen how decisions made at City Hall can affect all of us. For the first time in a long time, we have multiple options in this election and it’s a wonderful thing for our neighborhood to have a choice. This is democracy at its finest.
While many people pay a lot of attention to what’s going on in national politics, the issues that impact my family the most are the ones decided right here in Newburyport. Whether a street gets paved, the local parks get taken care of, or if there’s a safe place for after-school programs, those decisions happen locally.
That’s why I’m supporting Ben Harman for City Council in Ward 4. I grew up with Ben’s husband, Mark, whose family was incredibly active in our community when we were kids and is someone who considers this city’s history to be part of his own family’s story. I know Ben shares our values because he’s had a really good teacher and both Mark and Ben are all-around amazing human beings.
The issues:
NYS – Newburyport is a wonderful place to live and we have an opportunity to make it even better. As a mom, I want to be sure we are moving things forward so my kids enjoy living here as much as I do. We need a home for Newburyport Youth Services now. I know without a doubt that Ben will make this a top priority.
Affordable housing – Ben is committed to creating more affordable housing in Newburyport so folks who grew up in this city and have participated in its success and growth can afford to retire here. Locals should be able to raise their families in their hometown, and not be pushed out due to increasingly outrageous housing costs.
Climate change – This summer saw the repeated dumping of sewage into the Merrimack River due to excessive rain, a process that contaminates our beaches and rivers and resulted in our beaches being shut down due to high levels of bacteria. This is an issue that is of great concern to me, as someone who enjoys the beach and the local waterways, along with my children and dogs. I know Ben will advocate for policies that prioritize a clean and safe environment.
When I talk to Ben, it’s clear that he’s truly in this for the right reasons. He wants what’s best for Ward 4 and for Newburyport. He’ll do the work, make himself available to residents, and follow through. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Ben Harman for City Council.
ALEXANDRA PERKINS
Newburyport
